First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.40 Million Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,138 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of W&T Offshore worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI opened at $3.38 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

