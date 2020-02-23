First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at $127,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $73.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 136.36 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.98. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WD shares. JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $644,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.