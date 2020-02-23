First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,011 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.72. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

