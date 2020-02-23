First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,752 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Methode Electronics worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

MEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

MEI stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.54. Methode Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

