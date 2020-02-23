First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.49 Million Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of First Bancorp worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in First Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Bancorp by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FBNC. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC opened at $36.66 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.10.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

