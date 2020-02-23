First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Dillard’s worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 836.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 142,300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2,266.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

DDS opened at $62.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

