First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.71 Million Stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,032 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,866,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,471,000 after acquiring an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $40.21 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

