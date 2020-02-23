First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.72 Million Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 238.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,905 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,978,000 after purchasing an additional 533,399 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 681,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 70,616 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 65,475 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 220,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BWXT opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

