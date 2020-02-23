First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.76 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Dycom Industries worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,357,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 19.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.19 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

