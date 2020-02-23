First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,015 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of KBR worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in KBR by 7.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on KBR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.