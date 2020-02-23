First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.76 Million in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of TTEC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TTEC by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TTEC by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in TTEC by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. William Blair started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on TTEC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of TTEC opened at $44.30 on Friday. TTEC Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $109,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,071,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.