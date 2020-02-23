First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,258 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Greif worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEF. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,863 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEF. ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

GEF opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

