First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Papa John’s Int’l as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 356.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PZZA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

PZZA stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $70.19. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.16%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

