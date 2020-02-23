First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 25,742 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $18.02 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $904.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

HCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

