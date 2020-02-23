First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 168.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of FB Financial worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBK. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 115.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 367.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. FB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

