First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Eldorado Resorts worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,721,000 after buying an additional 1,789,647 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787,591 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 466,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERI opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.89.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

