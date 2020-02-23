First Trust Advisors LP Sells 117,027 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,027 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Amkor Technology worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.99. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

