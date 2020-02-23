First Trust Advisors LP Sells 21,239 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,239 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of TRI Pointe Group worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,763 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 515,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 264,388 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,751,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,073,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 106,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

TPH opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPH. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

