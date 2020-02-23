First Trust Advisors LP Sells 35,203 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,203 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of M.D.C. worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

In other news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at $183,862,880.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $732,854.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,036,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,876 shares of company stock worth $7,889,072. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

