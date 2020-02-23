First Trust Advisors LP Sells 40,310 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,310 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,699,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $2,743,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 170.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 66,607 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

TNET stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.85. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 7,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $464,309.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.56 per share, with a total value of $3,363,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,248. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.