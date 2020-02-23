First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,415 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $5,947,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $181,404.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.92 and a 12-month high of $148.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.