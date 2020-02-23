First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,644 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Legg Mason worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 76,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LM. TheStreet raised Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

Shares of Legg Mason stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. Legg Mason Inc has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 49,554 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $499,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

