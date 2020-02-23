First Trust Advisors LP Sells 52,528 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,528 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Aramark by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

ARMK stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Aramark has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

