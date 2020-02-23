First Trust Advisors LP Sells 55,812 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,812 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of QTS Realty Trust worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 917,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,194,000 after buying an additional 111,615 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 67,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 493,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after buying an additional 30,231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,656,000.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

QTS stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 2.82%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.92%.

In related news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.