First Trust Advisors LP Sells 62,449 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,449 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Penn National Gaming worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 110.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 17.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nomura upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

