First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 717,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,136,000 after acquiring an additional 540,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,438,000 after acquiring an additional 214,596 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,738,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 209,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 166,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 512,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM stock remained flat at $$60.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 873,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,486. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

