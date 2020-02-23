First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.39% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,393,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,604,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,588,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,584,000 after buying an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. 194,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $56.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

