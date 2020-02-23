FirstCoin (FRST) Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $122,939.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00048343 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00065983 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001069 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,849.88 or 0.99528536 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00075670 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000903 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000427 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

