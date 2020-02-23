FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

FE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,933,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,470. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.1% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

