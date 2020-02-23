Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Cfra upped their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.49. 3,421,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,070. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,428,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 326,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,267,050.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,927,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

