Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Decreased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,265 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 2.1% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,927,120. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra raised their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.