Flash Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Flash has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $3.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flash has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.27 or 0.02936363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00229993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00143480 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.