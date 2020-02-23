FLETA (FLETA) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.75 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. FLETA has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. In the last week, FLETA has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.43 or 0.02991492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00231816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00143795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002765 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,274,171 tokens. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain.

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.