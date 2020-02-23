Flit Token Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Flit Token has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flit Token has a market cap of $103,528.00 and approximately $5,363.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flit Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00797792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00048343 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00065983 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006063 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006699 BTC.

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,320,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com. Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken.

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

