FLO (FLO) One Day Volume Hits $14,950.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. FLO has a market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $14,950.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

