FlypMe Trading 11% Higher This Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $199,277.00 and $98.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

