Fmr LLC Acquires 138,952 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.31% of EPAM Systems worth $619,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.0% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $231.36 on Friday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $155.30 and a 12-month high of $248.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.66.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.78.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

