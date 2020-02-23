Fmr LLC Buys 126,252 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,808,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,252 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.35% of Universal Health Services worth $546,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after buying an additional 1,978,467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,780,000 after buying an additional 150,979 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 179,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,689,000 after buying an additional 70,867 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 722,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,486,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,730,000 after buying an additional 54,084 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UHS opened at $142.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.77 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

