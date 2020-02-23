Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,012,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,500 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.26% of Novartis worth $569,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.03. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.