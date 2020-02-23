Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,121,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,690,587 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 11.06% of bluebird bio worth $537,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 158,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 32.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,755,000 after purchasing an additional 130,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $36,758.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,981 shares of company stock worth $1,356,501. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLUE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James cut bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.05.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 6.22. bluebird bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

