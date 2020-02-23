Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,549,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,180 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.94% of Boston Properties worth $627,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 170.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 406.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $697,366.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $735,534.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,931 shares of company stock worth $27,216,283. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BXP opened at $145.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.74. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

