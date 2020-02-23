Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,762,962 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,307,958 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 7.52% of Tapestry worth $559,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 280.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2,465.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,565 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

TPR stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

