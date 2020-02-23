Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,945 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.84% of Keysight Technologies worth $568,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,717.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.