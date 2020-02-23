Fmr LLC Has $525.85 Million Stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,336,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,169,780 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 7.01% of Gardner Denver worth $525,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gardner Denver by 3,791.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Gardner Denver during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

GDI stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

