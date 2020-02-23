Fmr LLC Has $560.41 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731,864 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 5,080,824 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.30% of Xilinx worth $560,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Xilinx by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after buying an additional 89,048 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Xilinx stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.89. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

