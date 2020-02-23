Fmr LLC Has $572.98 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,143,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,565,665 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.16% of Phillips 66 worth $572,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

PSX stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average of $105.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

