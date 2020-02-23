Fmr LLC Has $595.40 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435,812 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.00% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $595,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $965,560.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,879,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,821.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $167.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $133.87 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.