Fmr LLC Has $615.33 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Fmr LLC grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,678,273 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 10.10% of CubeSmart worth $615,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,377,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,333,000 after buying an additional 83,330 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,654,000 after acquiring an additional 96,941 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

CUBE opened at $32.26 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

