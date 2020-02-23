Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.25% of Crown worth $515,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Crown by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Crown by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 112,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Crown by 2,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

