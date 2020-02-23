Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,073,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,651,030 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.17% of JD.Com worth $601,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in JD.Com by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JD.Com in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

NASDAQ JD opened at $40.42 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

